Family takes snake to hospital after man bitten in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: A man was rushed in with a container having snake to the doctors, accompanied by family members, for his treat in the hospital.

After Bijay Jena from Balimeda village was bitten by a snake, a family from Bhadrak district has taken a strange but helpful measure.

Jena, who was extremely critical after snake-bite, was immediately admitted to Bhadrak District Hospital.

His family even brought the dead snake to the hospital in a plastic container.

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The family of Jena believes that the doctors would try to ascertain the species of the snake which had bite him.

It will be beneficial to know the type of snake so as to know what anti snake venom and treatment should be administered to the injured person.

It emphasizes what steps need to be taken when one suspects having been bitten by a snake.

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