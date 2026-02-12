Family of missing Odisha Merchant Navy Cadet to fly to Singapore seeking answers

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The family members of merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mahapatra from Odisha’s Bhadrak district, who went missing on February 3 while serving aboard the Singapore-flagged vessel MV EA Jersey, will fly to Singapore seeking answers.

While speaking to Kalinga Tv, Sarthak’s Rashmita Mohapatra, informed that she will go to Singapore along with her younger brother on February 14 with the aim to search for him amid mounting frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding his disappearance at sea.

“We have decided to travel on February 14 as the vessel MV EA Jersey, from where Sarthak went missing, is slated to reach February 15. We will go there to get answers to several questions that have been in our minds as we are only told that Sarthak was missing from his room, but no other information is being shared with us,” Mohapatra alleged.

She also claimed that even the colleagues of Sarthak who were in touch with the family are now not responding their calls nor replying to WhatApp messages.

“Sarthak went missing from his room but I am hopeful that we will get him back if a thorough inspection is done by the dog squad and scientific team in all parts of the ship,” she added.

Advertisement

She further said, “We have written a mail to the government urging it to send an investigating team with us or request the Singapore government to arrange a neutral team to help us in searching my son.”

She also demanded the CCTV footages of two days before Sarthak’s disappearance from his room.

Notably, the 22-year-old merchant navy cadet with Anglo-Eastern Ship Management went missing on February 3 while serving aboard the Singapore-flagged vessel MV EA Jersey.

The ship was sailing near Mauritius en route from West Africa to Singapore, with its final destination listed as China. He was reportedly last seen entering his cabin in the early hours of February 3 before being declared missing.