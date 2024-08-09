Family members of freedom fighters in Odisha to get pension under Kutumba Yojana: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The family members of freedom fighters in Odisha will get pension under the ‘Kutumba Yojana,’ announced Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today while attending the Kranti Divas at the Bhubaneswar Martyr’s Memorial & Freedom Fighters Sadan as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the gather, the Chief Minister said that the State government will soon start the process to identify the families of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation while fighting against the British will distribute the pension.

The Chief Minister also assured the freedom fighters’ families to look into their demands and will care for every valiant individual who served the country, ensuring their families receive the respect they deserve. He also paid respects to the families of 10 martyrs and the kin of 30 freedom fighters.

Former Odisha MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh took part in the event as guests of honour.