Family members carry body on bike due to unavailability of ambulance in Subarnapur  

Subarnapur: In a heart-wrenching incident, family members carried the body of a man on a bike due to unavailability of ambulance in Binica CHC of Subarnapur district.

One Bidyadhar Naik of Patikarpada village complained of chest pain and was admitted to Binica Community Health centre (CHC). However, he breathed his last in the CHC.

As they waited to take their deceased family member for his last rites, there received the shock of unavailability of ambulance in the CHC. Due to lack of funds, they were forced to carry the body on their two-wheeler. They covered a black cloth on the body and carried him on a bike to their place.

This incident of helplessness is not a first one. Earlier in the past also such incidents had happened.

