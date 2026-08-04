Family held at gunpoint during Bhadrak robbery

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Bhadrak: Robbers abduct family in Jagadalpur village, loot valuables

A brave armed robbery has been reported in Jagadalpur village under the limits of Bhadrak Rural police station where a group of miscreants allegedly captured a family on the gunpoint.

It is being reported the robbers had then escaped with gold and silver ornaments and lakhs of rupees cash from the house.

The robbers were intercepted by the villagers during their escape.

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It is understood the robbers stormed into a house late at night when the villagers heard alarm from inside.

Then it was when the miscreants put the family at gunpoint, entered the rooms and looted all valuable items and jewelry.

Then villagers followed the armed miscreants after they started their fleeing and caught one of the attackers after a great chase and beat him and then informed the local police.

The others fled the scene. Police are investigating the incident.