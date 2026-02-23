Family dispute turns deadly as man kills younger brother in Odisha

Advertisement

Mohana: A family dispute reportedly turned deadly as a man killed his younger brother in Mohana area of Odisha’s Gajapati district on Sunday.

One Lubi Malik of Karanjakua village under Mohana police station, who was under the influence of alcohol, had a heated argument with his wife last evening. It turned so ugly that he physically attacked her.

After learning about the couple’s fight, Lubi’s elder brother Govind and his wife reached the spot and were trying to convince Lubi to control his anger and stay calm. However, Lubi even attacked Govind in a fit of anger. When Govind retaliated, Lubi reportedly fell on a stone and died on the spot.

On being informed, Mohana police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They also sent the Lubi’s body for postmortem and detained Govind for interrogation.

On the other hand, Govind’s wife alleged that Lubi used to consume alcohol and fight with his wife on a daily basis.