Families Claim 4 Wrongly Arrested in Balianta Mob Lynching Case

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Bhubaneswar: Family members of four persons arrested in connection with the Balianta mob lynching have alleged that the accused were wrongly picked up and were not present at the crime scene when Soumya was killed.

According to the families from Gudia Sahi, Benupur, the four men were at their workplaces at the time of the incident. Two of them are reportedly employed in a private company.

The families have reportedly approached the Crime Branch with CCTV footage and other evidence to prove their claim. They met investigating officers and submitted proof that the accused were not at the spot, where the mob lynching took place.

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