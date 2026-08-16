Falling rocks and mudslide disrupts traffic movement on NH-49 in Kendujhar

Advertisement

Kendujhar: The traffic movement on National Highway 49 was disrupted after rocks fell from the hills at Judia Ghat, triggered by heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Kendujhar district.

This has caused disruption in traffic movement as the road was yet to be fully cleared despite a clearance operation continuing for around 18 hours.

Advertisement

According to sources, the heavy rainfall has caused falling rocks and mudslide from the hills at several locations of the Judia Ghat. As the falling rocks have blocked one side of the of the National Highway, all the vehicles are operating on one stretch, which has affected the traffic movement significantly.

Moreover, the delay in the clearance of the road has caused dissatisfaction among the commuters.

Also Read: Sudden flood in Brahmani river leaves 300 school students trapped in Kendrapada