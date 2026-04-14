Fakir Mohan Autonomous College HOD suspended from post following harassment compalint by female student

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Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the female student harassment case, the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Odia department HOD, Dr. Santosh Kumar Nayak has been suspended from his position on Tuesday.

According to sources, the complaint was sent to the Regional Director of the Education Department authorities via speed post. However, the identity of the female student has remained hidden as the complaint does not include the name or contact details of the student who made the allegation.

Acting on the complaint of the student, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was given an order to conduct an an investigation into the matter and submit a report as soon as possible. AS a precautionary major, the college decided to remove the HOD, who is also an Assistant Professor, from his post.

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College officials have stated that this decision is a precautionary measure to ensure a fair and unbiased process during the investigation.

The Internal Complaints Committee has advised the female student to come forward and give a statement in person to help the investigation.

The student sent the complaint against the Assistant Professor and HOD of the Odia department Dr. Santosh Kumar Nayak on April 6.

Also Read: Fakir Mohan College principal Dilip Ghosh arrested