Fake police officer arrested while demanding money from truck driver in Balasore

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Balasore: A man was arrested for posing as a fake police officer to demand money from truck drivers in Khaira area of ​​Balasore district. The arrested man has been identified as Mihir Ranjan Das of Arjunpur village under Khaira police station in Balasore.

The man was arrested after the police received a complaint of Ajay Panda who alleged that four youths who claimed themselves to be cops stopped his truck, which was coming to Sora from Kupari area with chips, near Toranipada Chowk. They allegedly demanded to see his vehicle documents and forced him to pay Rs 3,000 money to release his truck.

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Ajay has claimed that he was forced to pay Rs 3,000 through online payments via PhonePe app. However, he later got to know that those youths are not police officers but fakes.

So, he filed a complaint at Khaira police station. Acting upon the complaint, Khaira IIC Jan Patnaik started an investigation and arrested Mahi Ranjan Das of Arjunpur village and have forwarded him to court.