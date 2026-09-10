Fake Ministerial PA Arrested in Odisha Over Rs 1 Crore Job Fraud

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Bhadrak: A 42-year-old man accused of posing as a personal assistant to senior political leaders and promising government jobs for money has been arrested by Bhadrak Town Police. Investigators allege that Jagannath Bahalia collected more than Rs 1 crore from several job seekers by exploiting claims of political influence and issuing fake appointment letters.

Bahalia, a resident of Chudakuti in Dhamnagar, was staying in a rented house at Jagannathpur under Bhadrak Town police limits. Police traced him to Digha in West Bengal after a complaint triggered a search for him.

According to police, Bahalia used photographs with senior political leaders to establish credibility among educated unemployed youths. He allegedly claimed access to the Odisha Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Education Minister and the personal secretary of the Prime Minister. He also reportedly presented himself as a close associate of ministers and MLAs.

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Police said the accused allegedly collected Rs 10 lakh by promising a Railway job, while in another case he allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh for a Railway position, later issuing a fake call letter and joining details. He is also suspected of taking money from another person on the promise of a teaching job and providing a fake appointment letter. Related complaints have been reported in Bhadrak, Balasore and Cuttack districts.

The investigation gained further evidence after police recovered a diary from Bahalia’s rented house containing details of large financial transactions. Officers also seized documents and purported fake identity papers carrying photographs and names of ministers and their personal assistants.

Bhadrak Town police station IIC Prabhanshu Mishra said the accused was traced after the complaint and arrested in Digha.