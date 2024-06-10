Fake matric certificate racket busted in Koraput, 1 held

Koraput: A fake matriculation certificate racket has been busted in Koraput of Odisha on Monday. One person has been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, basing on the report of Sr. Supdt. of Post Offices, Koraput Division, Jeypore alleging that some of the candidates had used fake/forged matriculation certificate to get appointment as Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Jeypore Town P.S Case No.103 dtd.05.04.2023 U/s 465/467/468/470/471/ 34 IPC was registered and subsequently the investigation was taken charge by CID, CB, Odisha Cuttack.

A team of Crime Branch officers led by DySP Anadi Ch Sethy were investigating into it. During the course of investigation, it was prima facie proved that the accused Chhanda Charan Sahoo had forged the matriculation certificate and had used such document as genuine knowing the same to be forged and applied for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak and thereby deprived genuine aspirants from their rights of getting the jobs.

Hence the accused Chhanda Charana Sahu being liable for the offence was arrested today U/s- 465/ 467/ 468/ 470/ 471/ 34 IPC and forwarded to the court of SDJM Jeypore.

Previously 7 other accused persons have been arrested and forwarded in this case. Involvement of others behind the racket is under investigation.

During the preceding year also, CID Crime Branch has busted such a racket in Bolangir and has so far arrested 20 accused persons in that case.