Fake engine oil factory unearthed in Berhampur, 3 arrested

Berhampur: Fake engine oil factory in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha has been unearthed said reports on Friday. The packaging was real but the product was completely fake. A factory with such products has been found.

As many as three people have been arrested in this regard. The three persons have been identified as the mastermind and the owner of the factory Mohammed Imaaz, his associates Manoranjan Kumar Sahoo and Manu Patra.

The factory was set up in a rented premises in Aska road. A huge amount of oil bottles, oil and colour has been seized from there. The Bada Bazar police had got a tipoff in this matter and conducted a raid. The duplicate items such as burnt oil, colour and other ingredients were sourced from Kolkata.