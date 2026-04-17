Fake Doctor Caught Performing Illegal Abortion After Police Sting, watch

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Narsinghpur: A fake doctor was arrested in Cuttack district on Friday after police caught him performing an illegal abortion during a raid. The officers had entered the clinic posing as patients. The incident took place in Sunapal Bazar under Badamba police limits.

The accused has been identified as Jayant Bastia.

According to police, Badamba police personnel visited the clinic posing as patients and conducted a raid. During the raid, Bastia was found performing an abortion. A woman was rescued from the spot and was found lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed for medical treatment.

Locals have alleged that the accused was running an illegal abortion clinic near Sunapal for the past several years. People reportedly visited the clinic day and night for abortions for the last 12 years.

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It is also alleged that sex determination was being carried out at the clinic with the help of a machine.

The raid was led by Badamba police SI Biswa Bandita Sahu. Badamba police station IIC Paramananda Nayak investigated the incident and registered a case under Case No. 141/2026. Police said further investigation is underway.

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