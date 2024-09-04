Fake currency note racket in Madrasa of UP busted: 2 accused from Odisha’s Bhadrak dist

Bhadrak: A fake currency note racket was busted in a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Police arrested 4 persons including the principal of the madrasa in this connection. Reportedly, out of this two are from Odisha.

The two accused persons from Odisha have been identified as Tafsirul Arifin and Zaheer Khan. Both of them are from Bhadrak district. It has been learnt that soon a special Police team from Uttar Pradesh will visit Bhadrak of Odisha to investigate at the accused’s place here.

According to information, the police raided a madrasa in Prayagraj on 28th August after receiving a report from a reliable source about suspicious activities and seized 13 hundred fake notes and other fake note making materials. Police also seized Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand fake notes, one laptop, one printer, high quality scanner etc.

The accused persons were making fake notes of Rs 100 as people usually do not check the authenticity of currency notes of smaller denominations.

Shazid from Bhadrak district, the father of one of the accused persons Zaheer Khan also said that his son was arrested about a week ago for the charge of his involvement in a fake currency note racket. He has been studying in that Madrasa for the last 7 years. It has been reported that the Basudebpur police called Sajid and interrogated him in this connection.

