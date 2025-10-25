Fair turns critical in Keonjhar as ride stops mid-air, people trapped

Advertisement

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a fun ride turned into terror after a ride got stuck mid air in Meena Bazaar during Kali Puja in Keonjhar district.

While people were playing, the ride stopped halfway. Many people were trapped in it and screamed in fear for their lives.

The fun of the ride turned into panic in no time. Due to a mechanical fault, the ride stopped a few feet above the middle.

The fire brigade was informed. Soon the fire personnel and police reached and rescued people safely stuck mid-air.

As thousands of people gather in this Meena Bazaar every day, such an incident has raised questions about safety.

