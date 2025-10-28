Failure in Fire safety in buses to result in fines, inspections to be conducted every 3 months

Bhubaneswar: Most buses in the state do not have fire safety systems. Despite government rules, no one follows these rules. Fire safety checks are not even conducted.

Even the bus passengers are not aware of this. On the other hand, now battery-powered buses have started operating. In which there is a high possibility of fire.

The Transport and Fire Department has taken this seriously. In order to avoid this dangerous journey, it has been made mandatory to have fire safety systems in all buses, from school buses to night coaches, AC buses, and sleeper coaches.

Not only should fire safety systems be installed. The employees should also be trained in its use. How will it be controlled if a fire breaks out in the bus? Every employee of the bus must know about this.

It will be strictly inspected in the coming days. Action will be taken against those who violate the rules. Fines will be imposed, if necessary, the bus will be seized.

In this regard, a special meeting was held today at Bhubaneswar Regional Transport Office-1 with the Commerce and Transport Department, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services and the State Bus Owners’ Association, attended by DG Fire Sudhansu Sarangi and Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

Along with this, training will be provided to bus employees for the first four weeks i.e. the next four Saturdays. Under the leadership of the bus owners, the transport officer and fire officer will be present at the bus stand and train the bus employees.

Similarly, the fire safety system of the buses will be inspected once every three months. It has been warned that legal action will be taken against them if the rules are violated. The same rules have been implemented in government buses as well.