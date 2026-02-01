Faceless, sightless, policyless budget: OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das on Union Budget 2026-27

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The central budget is faceless, sightless and policyless, said Odisha PCC President Bhakta Charan Das in his reaction over the Union Budget 2026-27 presented today by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Addressing the media persons after the presentation of the budget today, Das alleged that there is nothing in the budget for the youth, farmers, poor and the middle class.

“It was supposed to be a policy-based budget but it has not happened. It has not been able to spend lakhs of crores of rupees from the last budget,” he added.

The OPCC President further said that the debt burden of India has reached Rs 190 lakh crore rupees. Now the NDA government in the centre will take another Rs 17.2 lakh crore loan. What did the central government do in 12 years, why did the debt burden increase, he asked.

He further alleged that this Union Budget 2026-27 is for the capitalists, not for the common people. The youth has been frustrated for the last 12 years. Even now, there is nothing for the youth in the budget. No provision has been made for employment, he claimed.

“Odisha gives a lot of revenue to the central government through railway freight. But Odisha has not received anything from it. The people of Odisha are frustrated, disappointed and deceived,” Das reacted.

BJP talked about free electricity in Odisha during the election, so at least there should have been a provision in the budget for that, he slammed.

He also alleged that the East Coast Freight Corridor has been announced today. In whose interest has 34 coal mines been given mining leases? There will be no public convenience in the freight corridor. Congress has said that this arrangement has been made to move Adani, Ambani’s coal, raw materials.

