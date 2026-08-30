Extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha: IMD issues red warning for three districts, orange and yellow warnings for several others

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As the low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts lay as a well-marked low pressure area over the same region, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issues red warning for extremely heavy rainfall over three districts of the state.

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the district of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj till tomorrow 8.30 AM.

The weather department also issued orange warning saying heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, and Dhenkanal till tomorrow 8.30 AM.

Besides, it sounded yellow alert for heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Advertisement

Similarly, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely toJharsuguda, Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada, predicted the IMD.

Meanwhile, the people of the above mentioned districts have been advised by the weather department to stay indoor or take precautionary measures if going outside for emergency works.