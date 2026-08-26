Expired Medicines Dumped in River Near Mayurbhanj Hospital Spark Probe

Advertisement

A significant quantity of expired medicines and medical supplies, reportedly worth crores of rupees, has been found dumped in a river near the District Headquarters Hospital in Mayurbhanj, prompting questions over the management and disposal of government medical stocks.

The discarded material reportedly includes antibiotics, masks, syringes, testing kits and other essential supplies. The discovery has raised concerns not only over the disposal of expired medicines but also over how such a large volume of stock remained unused until it crossed its expiry dates.

The matter has drawn the attention of district authorities. Mayurbhanj Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick said the District Magistrate had recently held a meeting with medical officers at the Collectorate, with particular emphasis on improving healthcare services in rural areas and among the district’s tribal population.

Mallick said the reported dumping would be brought to the District Magistrate’s notice. If the allegations are established, an inquiry would be initiated and action taken against those found responsible under the relevant provisions of law.

The episode has also triggered questions about the way medicines are planned and procured for government hospitals.

Social activist Sanjeev Rout said the District Headquarters Hospital has access to information on patient footfall, the departments treating admitted patients and the medicines generally required for those services. Such information, he argued, should allow authorities to assess requirements before purchasing medical supplies.

Advertisement

Rout questioned how medicines could accumulate in such quantities and eventually expire if procurement was based on the hospital’s actual requirements.

He also sought clarity on the procurement chain itself, including whether medicines are purchased directly by the government and supplied to hospitals or whether other agencies or individuals are involved in the process.

The activist said he could not specify the discarded quantity in terms of lakhs of rupees, but maintained that the amount of medical material found was substantial. He also questioned whether hospitals maintain adequate records of their requirements for routine supplies such as saline bottles, needles and antibiotics.

Rout acknowledged that government hospitals provide medicines to admitted patients and described the system as beneficial to people undergoing treatment. His concern, however, was that medicines supplied through public funds should be properly matched with demand so that usable stocks do not remain in storage until they expire.

He also alleged that incidents involving the wastage of medicines have occurred from time to time, making the latest discovery a matter requiring closer scrutiny of the health department’s inventory and supply practices.

The proposed inquiry will be significant in determining how the expired stocks reached the river, whether established procedures for disposal were followed and whether lapses occurred earlier in the procurement, storage or distribution process.