Executive Engineer Jitendra Padhy nabbed while taking Rs 46,000 bribe

Odisha Vigilance nabs Executive Engineer Jitendra Padhy

Sunepur: Jitendra Kumar Padhy, the Executive Engineer (EE) of Tel Irrigation Division in  Subarnapur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 46,000 today.

The Executive Engineer had demanded the bribe from a contractor (complainant) in his office chamber, for clearing his pending bills. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Padhy and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 6 locations of Padhy from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, the Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 25 dt.06.10.2024 U/s 7 P. C.( Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused EE.

Detailed report follows.

