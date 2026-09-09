Excise officials seize 520 litres of country-made liquor from car in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Excise officials seized a total of 520 litres of country-made liquor from a car in Samapur Chowk of Bhubaneswar and arrested a man on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Gauri Sankar Mahanta.

Acting on a tip off, a team of excise officials conducted a raid and intercepted a Hyundai Aura car with a registration no. OD02CT 7268 and seized 520 litres of country-made liquor. They also arrested Mahanta from the car.

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It is to be noted here that excise officials had seized such liquor from some luxurious vehicles like Mahindra Thar SUV and Mahindra Scorpio. Now, the Bhubaneswar excise team has seized another Hyundai car. However, excise team is keeping an eye on such illegal liquor trade.

Also Read: Narla Police Seize Pickup Van Carrying Illegal Foreign Liquor