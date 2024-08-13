Excise department tightens noose on overtime business and social media advertisement by liquor shops in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Excise District department has tightened noose on overtime business and social media advertisement by liquor shops coming under it. The Superintendent of Excise of Bhubaneswar Excise District has written a letter to all the OICs of the Excise Station of Bhubaneswar Excise District, all inspectors of Excise of Bhubaneswar Excise District and all deputy Superintendents of Excise in this regard.

As per the letter of the Excise Superintendent, allegations have been received that some of IMFL “ON” shops in Bhubaneswar Excise District are remaining open beyond stipulated hours permissible, play music by engaging women and advertising in social media thereby causing annoyance to the local residents. “Therefore, you are instructed to organize check all IMFL “ON” shops who are playing music by engaging women and advertising in social media. The inspecting team must go through available CCTV footage to find out the violation of Excise Rules & Act. In case of violation from CCTV footage, SIR should be drawn,” the letter read.

“The licenses of IMFL “ON” shops are sale liquor by making BAR other than the approved premises, floor, banquette like in an additional BAR, the same should be closed immediately and report compliance,” it added.

The letter further said that all licenses of IMFL “OFF” & “ON” shops have installed hooding by displaying different liquor brand in front of shops and advertisement made through social media by violating Section-24 of Odisha Excise Act, 2008. No signage will be fixed beside or directly visible from NH/SH as per order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

Besides, it is seen that some Excise shops which have been closed since long but the signage board of those shops are still installed at the same premises. Those signage should be removed immediately, otherwise chances of illegal sale of liquor in that place cannot be ruled out.

“It is hereby directed to strictly ensure above guidelines and report compliance, if found any violation of above guidelines action should be taken as per provision of law. Both the Deputy Superintendent of Excise instructed to submit weekly report on checking/inspection/drawl or SIR for taking further course of action,” the Excise official said.