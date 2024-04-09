Exchange of fire between security forces and maoists in Bargarh of Odisha

Bargarh: Reports say that, there has been an exchange of fire between security forces and maoists in Bargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reliable information, presence of a group of Naxals was detected on the Gandhmardan hill in Bargarh district if Odisha.

Due to this an operation was launched on April 6, 2024 participated by SOG (Special Operation Group) and District Voluntary Force (DVF). During the search operation yesterday evening at about 5:40 pm an exchange of Fire took place on Gandhmardan hill forest under Paikmal police station area.

Further it is worth mentioning that, after the exchange of fire the area was searched thoroughly and Naxal items were found in huge numbers. Continuous search operations are underway in this area, search has been intensified in the area.

Earlier in February 23, police mao firing in Bargarh district of Paekamal forest. Exchange of fire during search operation, said reports in this regard.

There was a report about the presence of Maoists and the search was on. The operation is still ongoing. The Maoists of Bargarh Mahsmud Division had made a temporary camp. In a shocking incident, two villagers killed by Maoists in Odisha border on suspect of being police informers, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, the Maoists killed two villagers on the suspicion of being a police informer. The Maoists have again asserted their position in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district.

The deceased have been identified as, Sodi Hunga and Madvi Nanda. After this incident, there is an atmosphere of fear in the local area. Combing operations have been intensified in local forests and areas.

Recently on February 18 in a case of Maoist violence, the ultras slit throat of a Chhatisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) jawan at Kutur Jungle of Bijapur district in Chattisgarh.

The deceased has been identified as Tijau Ram, working at Darbha camp in CAF 4th Battalion.

Ram had gone to the haat for some shopping, where some naxals abducted him and killed him by slitting his throat, informed Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.

An exchange of fire took place between the police and the Maoists in Odisha and Chhattisgarh in a forest on the border said reports on February 16, 2024. Reports say that, while the DRG and CRPF conducted a combing operation, the Maoists open fired from a large-scale Maoist camp in the Gambur forest.

The security forces retaliated. It has been reported that many top cadre Maoists escaped during the exchange of fire. Dantewada SP Saurabh Roy informed about this incident. It has been reported that the Maoists of the South West Maoist group are living in a camp in the forest.