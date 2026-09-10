Ex-Secretary of Juba PACS Ltd arrested for misappropriation of society funds

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Balangir: ​In a major enforcement action against financial irregularity in cooperative societies, Odisha Vigilance today arrested Chintamani Mallick, the ex-Secretary of Juba Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) Ltd. under Belpada Block in Balangir district.

​On the alleged misappropriation of government funds over Rs 14.22 Lakhs, a thorough probe by Odisha Vigilance found Mallick to have done the systemic financial fraud involving government and society funds totalling Rs 14,22,046. The alleged financial malpractices were executed across the financial years 2016–17, 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2022–23.

The discrepancies uncovered during the probe include ​unrecorded seed proceeds, omission of seed sale proceeds from official Books of Account,​ intentionally entering suppressed closing balances in the Day Book, documenting fake bank deposits to cover up shortages and excess overdrawal from savings bank deposits.

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​In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case vide Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.16/2026 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused Mallick.

Following his arrest, the accused is being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir. Detailed report follows.

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