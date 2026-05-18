Ex Sadangi RI convicted in bribery case, gets rigorous imprisonment

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Dhenkanal: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one ex-RI Sadangi Circle under Gondia Tahasil of Dhenkanal district, who is currently posted as the Revenue Inspector of Bhuban, in a bribery case.

Swain was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine.

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She was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and taking bribe Rs 5,000 from a Complainant to submit enquiry report for issuance of legal heir certificate in favour of his deceased mother.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Pravati Swain from service following her conviction.