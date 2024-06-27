Ex-police ASI convicted in Vigilance trap case, gets rigorous imprisonment

Kalahandi: Tankadhar Budhia, the ex-ASI of Police (retired) of the Kegaon Police Station in Kalahandi district, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance has been convicted and awarded rigorous imprisonment.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna convicted Budhia in Koraput Vigilance PS Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988/201/34 IPC for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for supply of copy of compromise petition executed between complainant and the opposite party and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months and to pay fine of Rs 1,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Tankadhar Budhia following his conviction.

Shibaram Sahu, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and P. K. Dora, Special Public Prosecution, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.