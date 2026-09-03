Ex PEO and Sarpanch arrested for Rs 9.59 lakh GP fund misappropriation

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Baleshwar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested two former local officials of Panchupada Gram Panchayat under Sadar Block in Baleshwar district for allegedly misappropriating government money amounting to Rs 9,59,875.

The accused identified as former Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Sanjay Kumar Pandit, who is the current PEO of Baleshwar Sadar Block and former Sarpanch Ganesh Chandra Das were forwarded to the Court of Special Judge Vigilance following their arrest.

On the alleged misappropriation of Govt. fund over Rs.9 lakhs, an extensive investigation by Odisha Vigilance revealed a systematic diversion of public resources through four major irregularities:

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Suppression of Receipts: Collections raised under official GP money receipts were deliberately kept out of the GP cash book.

Diversion of Finance Commission Grants: Central Finance Commission (CFC) and State Finance Commission (SFC) funds were transferred to the GP account without authorization and written off against development works with no supporting documentation.

Unaccounted Cash Withdrawals: Direct cash withdrawals were made from the GP fund without any accounting entries.

False Payments: Monthly remuneration was falsely shown as disbursed to the Naib Sarpanch, despite his prior resignation.

In this connection, Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No.20/2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(a) PC Act, 2018/409/477-A/120-B IPC has been registered against Sanjay Kumar Pandit and Ganesh Chandra Das.

Investigation of the case is in progress.