Ex Odisha Minister Samir Dey critical, hospitalized in Cuttack

Cuttack: Senior BJP leader and former Odisha Urban Development Minister Samir Dey has been admitted at a private hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition.

According to reports, Dey is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital in CDA area of the city as he is suffering from pneumonia.

Notably, the 67-year-old veteran optician was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 1995 from Cuttack. He won the seat twice again in 2000 and 2004 and was the Urban Development Minister from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education Minister from 2004 to 2009 in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition governments.