Ex-Junior Engineer convicted in Vigilance case for possessing 234 per cent DA

Sambalpur: Special Vigilance Judge in Balangir today convicted an ex-Junior Engineer in a Vigilance case for reportedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 234 per cent of his known sources of income.

The judge convicted Kamdev Dip, the former Junior Engineer, now dismissed from service, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC.

The court sentenced Kamdev to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh. The court also directed him to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more in default of payment of the fine for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.