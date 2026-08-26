Ex-Junior Clerk of Padmapur CHC convicted in corruption case

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Kendujhar: Sangram Pattnaik, the ex-Junior Clerk of Padmapur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kendujhar district who is currently posted as Senior Clerk at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Kendujhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine.

Pattnaik was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(c)(d) PC Act,1988/409/477-A/435/201 IPC for misappropriation of GPF refund amount of health workers during the year 1999 to 2003 without remitting the same to AG, Odisha, Bhubaneswar after deducting the same from their salaries.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Sangram Pattnaik from service following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

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