Ex Jail Superintendent arrested by Odisha Vigilance on DA charges

Bhubaneswar: The Ex Jail Superintendent arrested by Odisha Vigilance has a huge amount of DA, said report in this regard on Saturday.

According to reports, based on searches conducted on properties of Satya Prakash Swain, Former Superintendent, Jharpada Special Jail, BBSR, A/P Superintendent, District Jail, Keonjhar, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets.

The assets include one Four Storeyed Building worth over Rs. 1.5 crore in BBSR, four High value plots, House hold articles worth over Rs. 15 Lakhs, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this Satya Prakash Swain, Superintendent, District Jail of Keonjhar has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the Court today.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 19 /2024 has been registered against Satya Prakash Swain, Superintendent, District Jail Keonjhar.

The Investigation is continuing in this regard. Detailed reports waited in this regard.