Ex-farm superintendent and Senior Clerk convicted in vigilance case, get RI for 4 years each

Boudh: Special Judge, Vigilance in Phulbani today convicted an ex-farm superintendent and Senior Clerk in a vigilance case and warded them rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years each.

The court convicted Narendra Kumar Dalai, Ex-Farm Superintendent, Paljhar Farm, Boudh (Discharged from service) and Sudhir Kumar Rout, Ex-Junior Clerk, O/o Farm Superintendent, Paljhar, Boudh, A/p-Senior Clerk, O/o Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO), Boudh.

Both of them were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act, 1988/409/468/471/477(A)/120(B) IPC for misappropriation of GPF loan deduction amounts of 14 employees of Paljhar Farm during the period from 2001 to 2003 by manipulating and tampering official records, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani.

The Court sentenced both the convicts and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months each more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years each and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months each more for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

The Court also sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years each and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months each more for the offence U/s 120- B IPC. All the sentences against both the convicts are to run concurrently.

Further, the convicts were sent to jail custody to serve their sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Sudhir Kumar Rout from service following his conviction.

Prasant Kumar Dwivedi, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Spl. PP, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.