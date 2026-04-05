EWS Quota Sparks Confusion as Odisha Increases Reservation in Medical, Engineering

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a new reservation policy for higher education, increasing quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and introducing a new category for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) in medical and engineering courses.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, as the government has not clarified whether the existing 10% EWS reservation will be retained.

According to the new policy, SC reservation has been increased from 8% to 16.25%, while ST reservation has been increased from 12% to 22.50%. Additionally, an 11.25% reservation has been introduced for SEBCs, taking the total reservation to 50%.

The move has been welcomed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who termed it “historic”. However, opposition parties BJD and Congress are demanding reservations in line with the population of these categories.

Advertisement

The ambiguity surrounding the EWS quota has sparked concerns, with questions being raised about whether it will be retained or scrapped. The Odisha cabinet announced the new reservation policy yesterday, aiming to promote equitable access to technical and professional education.

Watch the video here: