Everyone is proud of this historic feat: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik to bronze medallist Indian Hockey Team

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik video called to Indian Hockey Team and congratulated for etching their name in history with consecutive bronze medals in Olympics.

Patnaik, who played a vital role in promoting the game by sponsoring the Indian Hockey Team when he was the Chief Minister of Odisha, made a video call to the team members and spoke to them saying everyone in Odisha and people across India are proud of this historic feat.

The players also expressed their gratitude to the former Odisa CM for his contribution and initiatives for the promotion of Hokey and building sports infrastructures.

Pleasure speaking to victorious #IndiaHockeyTeam and congratulating the team on etching their name in history with consecutive bronze medals in #Olympics. Everyone in #Odisha and people across India are proud of this historic feat. #OdishaForHockey#JaiJagannath — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 8, 2024

It is to be noted here that the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team fought back from a goal down to prevail 2-1 over Spain and bagged a second successive Olympic bronze medal, giving seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a memorable farewell in his last match.