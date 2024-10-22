Every life is precious! LoP Naveen Patnaik appeals people not to be scared of cyclone ‘Dana’ but take precautions to stay safe

Bhubaneswar: Leader of opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has appealed the people of Odisha not to be scared of cyclone ‘Dana’ but take precautions to stay safe.

Taking to his X handle, the BJD president said, “Awareness and caution will protect us from potential cyclone ‘Dana.’ Cyclones have hit the state several times but we have strongly faced them. As with all Cyclones, let’s take every precautions to stay safe this time too. Taking care of ourselves and your loved ones. Should not be scared, let us all be vigilant. #CycloneDana #Odisha #EveryLifeIsPrecious.”

It is to be noted here that Patnaik, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Odisha, used to take all possible measures to ensure zero casualty during the cyclones the state faced after the devastating 1999 Super Cyclones. His efforts to combat cyclones successfully have been praised by all globally.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, over the same region near latitude 15.6° N and longitude 90.9°E, about 690 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 740 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 710 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph,” it added.