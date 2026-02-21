Entering married lady’s house with her consent is not criminal trespass: Orissa High Court

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ruled that going to a married woman’s house with her consent is not considered criminal trespass. This decision was made in the case of Ajit Kishan vs State Of Odisha, where the court acquitted a man who was accused of criminal trespass for entering a married woman’s house with her consent.

The court held that the mere fact that the woman was married does not render the entry criminal, especially when the relationship between the accused and the woman was consensual.

The court’s decision was based on the understanding that criminal liability must be founded strictly upon statutory ingredients and not upon considerations of moral or social impropriety.

The ruling emphasizes the importance of intention at the time of entry and notes that mere entry into property is not sufficient to make out a case of criminal trespass.

Advertisement

The criminal case had been registered on a complaint by the woman’s husband, who alleged that the accused, Ajit Kishan entered his house in his absence and raped his wife in 2021.

In May 2025, the rape charge against him was dismissed by the trial court after it found that the relationship was consensual. However, the accused had been found guilty of criminal trespass under Section 450 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for entering the house in the absence of the woman’s husband. The convict then approached the Orissa High Court with an appeal to challenge the conviction by the trial court.

Recently, on February 13, Dr. Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi of the Orissa High Court set aside the man’s criminal trespass conviction, holding that the mere fact that the woman was married would not render his entry into her house criminal so as to attract Section 450 of the IPC.