english access scholarship programme launched at kiit

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Bhubaneswar: The U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, in collaboration with KIIT Deemed to be University, inaugurated the English Access Scholarship Programme, supported by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the U.S. Mission to India.

Consul General Laura Williams and a delegation from the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad graced the launch of the programme.

The one-year scholarship programme is designed for students from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, helping strengthen their understanding of American standards for research and academic communication.

The initiative marks another important step towards greater collaboration between the U.S. and India, and will equip students with the confidence and global exposure needed to succeed in higher education, research and professional environments.

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In his reaction over the launch of the Scholarship Programme, KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “I always feel happy when our students get opportunities that help them learn, connect and grow at the global level.”

“I am also happy that this programme at KIIT carries forward our long association with the Access Programme and the U.S. Mission to India. My sincere thanks to the U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, and RELO for supporting this meaningful initiative for our students,” he added.

“My good wishes to all the students who will be part of this programme,” Achyuta wished.