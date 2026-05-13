Engineering student gangraped in Bhubaneswar, boyfriend among four arrested

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking and shameful incident, a private engineering college student was allegedly gangraped by her boyfriend and his friends in the Infovalley area of the State capital city.

According to reports, the student was allegedly called to her boyfriend’s room at a mess in Kaimatia, where she was assaulted by a group of youths. What has made the incident more disturbing is the alleged involvement of the victim’s boyfriend and his friends in the crime.

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Following the complaint, Commissionerate Police acted swiftly and arrested four accused persons whom they identified as Sipun Behera, Ranjan Behera, Shubhankar Padhi and Ratikant.

Police, along with a scientific team, visited the crime spot and started a detailed investigation. The incident has once again sparked questions over the safety of women in the state capital.