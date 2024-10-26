Engine of passenger bus catches fire in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: The engine of the passenger bus caught fire triggering panic among people who were present in the bus stand in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday.



The incident took place at 4 am in the morning when the passenger bus named ” Banadurga” caught fire in the Balasore bus stand.

It is suspected that bus caught fire due to short-circuit. The engine of the bus has been completely turned into ashes.

On seeing this, the locals immediately called on the police and fire department. On being informed, the fire tenders pressed into service and doused the flame.

The Balasore Motor Chalaka Sangha informed that the owner of the bus is going to bear Rs 30 lakh loss.