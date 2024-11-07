Endless list of DA of IDCO Junior manager, more details inside

Bhubaneswar: The list of disproportionate assets amassed by the IDCO junior manager, Bijay Kumar Udayasingh, seems endless with the Odisha Vigilance sleuths conducting simultaneous raids at prime locations in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khordha.

He has installed lavish Japanese technology in his bathroom. With 12 air conditioners and 32 fans installed at his residences in different locations, searches are underway and more information is awaited. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flat/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

The following are the list of wealth amassed by the IDCO junior manager:

One four storeyed building with area approx 7500 Sqft. over Plot No.504, Khata No.189, Arya Vihar, under Rajarani Mouza, Bhubaneswar worth over Rs.3.22 Crores. One Flat vide No.430, Block-B, 4th floor under Balukhanda Mouza, Puri. Three high value home stead plots of which 2 in prime area of Bhubaneswar & one in Khordha. Details as under:

i) A piece of land vide plot No.504, Khata No.189 at Mauza-Rajarani, Bhubaneswar.

ii) yet to be ascertained

iii)A piece of land vide plot No.102, Khata No.991 with area 0.39 dcml at Mauza-Pratapsasan, Khordha.

4. Bank deposits approx. Rs 55.50 lakh

5. hard cash Rs.4.50 Lakhs.

6. Gold jewellery worth Rs 29 lakh and household items

7. Vehicles- One Ford ecosport SUV.