Endangered pangolin rescued in Padampur area in Odisha’s Bargarh district

Padampur: An endangered pangolin was rescued from a village in Bargarh district of Odisha on Wednesday. The pangolin was rescued from the Badimal village under Boden Police Station limits in Padampur Sub Division of the district.

As per reports, a few people spotted a live pangolin in the backside of the garden of a house in Badipali today morning. Accordingly, they informed about it to the house owner Krushna Chandra Meher.

After knowing about the pangolin Meher went near the pangolin and saw that the information was true. Within no time he informed about it to the Forest Department.

After getting information the officers of the Forest Department reached the village and rescued the pangolin. It has been learnt that the reptile will be released at a lonely place into the Gandhamardan forest.

It is to be noted that pangolins are listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and are protected under Indian law. Pangolins are hunted for their scales and meat, which are in high demand on the black market. The destruction of their natural habitats due to deforestation, urbanization, and infrastructure development has reduced their population.