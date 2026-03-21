ENAM Securities Chairman Ballav Bhansali visits KIIT and KISS

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Bhubaneswar: ENAM Securities Chairman Ballav Bhansali visited KIIT and KISS. Ballav Bhansali, co-founder and chairman of the renowned financial institution ‘ENAM Securities’, visited ‘KISS’ and ‘KIIT’ universities. Upon reaching the campus, he was welcomed by Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT and KISS.

During the visit, Bhansali visited various campuses and was very happy to see the working style of the institution. Addressing the students on this occasion, he said, “It is a great opportunity in life to associate with those whose thoughts and ideas are superior. You are very fortunate to be with a great person like Dr. Samanta, who always thinks about your well-being.

He spent some time with the students and made them practice yoga to stay healthy. He expressed his happiness on seeing the discipline and enthusiasm among the children and praised Dr. Samanta for his continuous service.

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