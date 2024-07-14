Empanelment of Trisha Hospital under BSKY suspended after fire mishap

Cuttack: In a major blow for the Trisha hospital in Cuttack, Odisha government today suspended the empanelment of the hospital under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the state government reportedly suspended the empanelment of Trisha hospital under the health scheme following a fire mishap.

It is to be noted here that a fire reportedly occurred at the Trisha Hospital due to some unknown reasons following which over 45 patients including some children were reportedly shifted from the hospital to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Shishu Bhawan and another private hospital.

The health condition of the 17 patients who were shifted to the SCB Hospital is said to be stable. Likewise, 17 patients were rushed to Shishu Bhawan while the rest were admitted at another private hospital.

Out of the 17 patients shifted to the Sishu Bhawan, two were discharged after their treatment. But unfortunately an infant died today. The other 14 are still undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department has started an investigation to find out the reason behind the fire mishap and whether the health centre was following the fire safety norms.