Eminent writer Prof. Biswaranjan to get Sahitya Bharati Samman 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Eminent writer Prof. Biswaranjan, who is popularly known as Adhyapak Biswaranjan, will get Sahitya Bharati Samman 2026, announced the Shri Gangadhar Rath Foundation on Wednesday.

While announcing the winners of the Sahitya Bharati Samman 2026 and other awards and recognitions, the foundation said that Prof. Biswaranjan, who has earned a special literary reputation through his long journey to Saraswat, has immensely contributed to the Odia literature.

Likewise, the Gangadhar Rath Smaraki Samman, named after the founder of the Foundation, will be presented to this year’s distinguished educationist, Prof. Amiya Kumar Pattanayak. The award will be given to him along with a silver plaque and a citation.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Bhanuji Rao Smaraki Puraskar shall be awarded to eminent poet Dr. Indira Dash for her exceptional contribution to poetic literature while the Binapani Mohanty Katha Sahitya Puraskar will be conferred on distinguished short story writer and novelist Rabi Swain.

The Subrat Rath Smaraki Puraskar, carrying Rs 10,000, will be awarded to Sunanda Pradhan and Laxman Kumar.

The ward will be presents during a function which will be held on April 5 at 6.30 PM at Kala Vikash Kendra. Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya will inaugurate the function as the chief guest. Eminent researcher Prof. Abhiram Biswal will join the function as the chief speaker.