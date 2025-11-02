Eminent industrialist Sarat Kumar Sahoo dies

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Eminent industrialist and visionary founder of RUCHI Foodline Sarat Kumar Sahoo passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to sources Sahoo, who is also the Executive Chairman of Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), died at the age of 76 while being treated at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. He had been battling cancer for the last several years.

Sources informed that Sahoo’s family members will bring his mortal remains to Cuttack and conduct his last rites.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled Sahoo’s and called it an “irreparable loss” to the state’s business world. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sarat Kumar Sahoo, a prominent industrialist and founder of RUCHI Foodline. This is an irreparable loss to the industrial world of Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and my prayers to Lord Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti,” he said on his X handle.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଉଦ୍ୟୋଗପତି ତଥା Ruchi Foodline ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ଡ. ଶରତ କୁମାର ସାହୁଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବରେ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଉଦ୍ୟୋଗ ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି । ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦ୍‌ଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି । ଓଁ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 2, 2025

Likewise, Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mourned industrialist’s death.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଶିଳ୍ପପତି ତଥା ରୁଚିର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ଶରତ କୁମାର ସାହୁଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଶିଳ୍ପ ତଥା ପରିଚୟକୁ ବିଶ୍ୱପ୍ରସାରୀ କରିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 2, 2025

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଶିଳ୍ପପତି ତଥା ‘ରୁଚି ମସଲା’ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ଡ଼. ଶରତ କୁମାର ସାହୁଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଜଣେ ସଫଳ ଉଦ୍ୟୋଗୀ ସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଶିଳ୍ପ ଜଗତକୁ ଏକ ନୂତନ ଦିଗ ଦେବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ । ତାଙ୍କର ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଶିଳ୍ପ ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି । ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 2, 2025