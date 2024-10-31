Eminent astrologer Pandit Tikeswar Guru’s statue unveiled on his first death anniversary

Balangir: Eminent astrologer Pandit Tikeswar Guru’s statue was unveiled infront of his residence at Gandhinagar Pada in Balangir on the occasion of his first death anniversary yesterday.

Noted Bollywood actor and director Puneet Issar took part in the statue unveiling event as chief guest. Many other dignitaries including Balangir Municipality Chairman Lika Sahu, RSS Western Odisha Zonal Propagator Shankar Panda, Viswatma Chetana Parishad cum Trust Secretary Swami Satya Vedananda Saraswati, senior BJP leader Balangir Gopalji Panigrahi, Regional Director of Centurion University Pradeep Kumar Sarangi also took part and highly praised the life, selfless work and contribution of Tikeswar Guru to the society.

The noted astrologer’s elder son Bollywood Director Ghanteswar T. Guru managed the event while his younger son senior Journalist Himanshu Guru proposed the vote of thanks.

The family members and eminent persons of Balangir attended Tikeswar Guru’s statue unveiling programme. Eminent artist Antaryami Meher, who crafted the lively statue of Guru, was present.

It is to be noted here that Puneet Issar gained massive popularity for his role of Duryodhan in the famous Mahabharat TV serial. During the event he delivered some of his best dialogues of TV serial and entertained the attendees.

It is to be noted here that Tikeswar Guru, who breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on November 11, 2023, has established several schools in different districts of West Odisha with his efforts. Besides, he has done a lot of work especially for the propagation of Sanskrit language.

He was well known among the people as a simple, calm and kind-hearted person. He retired as a lecturer from the Vidyabhushan Sanskrit College in Balangir and established a Sanskrit Mahabidylaya (PG College) in Balangir. Several former students of that college are now teaching in various colleges and universities today.