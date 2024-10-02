Elephants rescued from Sundargarh and Sonepur district of Odisha, know how

Sundargarh/Sonepur: Two elephants were rescued across two different districts in Odisha said reports on Wednesday. The elephant came to drink water and got trapped. It was rescued after eight long hours.

Later, he himself got out of the canal and ran into the forest. Last night, the elephant came to drink water and got trapped in the canal near Kshirpur Adiya, Ulunda Range, Sonepur district.

This morning, the villagers saw the elephant and informed the forest department. The Forest Department reached the spot and tried to rescue them for a long time. But after some time the elephant came out of the canal on its own and ran away into the forest.

An elephant that had separated from his herd was rescued from Sundargarh. The forest department captured the elephant in the Dharanidharpali forest. The elephant was breaking the doors of people’s houses and destroying crops. The villagers were at their wits end. Many villagers complained about this.

After a long time late last night, the forest department formed a team and captured the elephant. After tranquilization, a GPS machine is installed on the elephant’s body. By this the movement of the elephant can be monitored.