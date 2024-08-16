Elephant tramples youth to death in Jharsuguda of Odisha

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, a youth was trampled to death by an elephant in Jharsuguda district of Odisha, said reports on Friday. The incident was reported from Bhaluputra village under Kirmira block of Jharsuguda district.

According to reports, the youth had gone to see how the forest department officials were shooing off the elephant. There he suddenly lost balance and fell down when the elephant trampled him.

The youth has been identified as Fakir Kissan and was around 35 years old. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently on July 6, a youth was killed after being attacked by an elephant in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Charigochhia area of Badachana block under Bairi forest Range of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Rabi Bindhani of Charigochhia village.

As per reports, today two youths were attacked by an elephant when they had gone to the forest near Bandhapalli. One of them managed to save himself by running away from the scene while the other was trampled by the elephant.

The youth who escaped from the scene informed the locals about the incident. Accordingly, the locals and Forest officials of Bairi Forest Division rushed to the spot and rescued the youth from the forest in a critical condition, He was rushed to Badachana Medical Centre. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

Also Read: Three brothers arrested for electrocution of elephant in Odisha