Elephant tramples elderly woman to death in Dhenkanal
An elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Sansaiel village in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.
Dhenkanal: An elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Sansaiel village in Dhenkanal district on Sunday.
According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Gitanjali Sahu. Sources revealed that Gitanjali had gone to the nearby Mango forest to collect the fruits when the elephant attacked her.
On being informed, the Forest Department along with the Elephant Squad is keeping an eye on the movement of the jumbo.